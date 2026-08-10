Offices for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Offices in Catalonia, Spain

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Barcelona
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10 properties total found
Office 990 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 990 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 990 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged central area of Barcelona.Environm…
$2,78M
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Office 110 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 110 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 110 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a residential area of Barcelona. Environment:de…
$549,765
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Office 45 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 45 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 45 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a prestigious area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$243,054
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TekceTekce
Office 256 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 256 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 256 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona. Environment:district of mixed profil…
$439,812
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Office 91 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 91 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 91 m²
Commercial with tenant in a modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university Hospital and par…
$260,415
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Office 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a privileged central area with a high level of pedestrian tr…
$577,542
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Office 800 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 800 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 800 m²
Office for sale in the modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university hospital and an impor…
$1,74M
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Office 697 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 697 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 697 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:a …
$2,75M
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Office 1 889 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 1 889 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 889 m²
Commercial premises in a privileged area of ​​the city.Surroundings:the largest stadium in E…
$6,13M
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Commercial premises, banc Sabadell in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial premises, banc Sabadell
Barcelona, Spain
Area 561 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant - one of the most important Spanish bancs Sabadell, the fi…
Price on request
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Property types in Catalonia

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