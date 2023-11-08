Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

40 properties total found
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 386 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
€880,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 347 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
€799,000
Office with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 830 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
€975,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 474 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
€1,25M
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 240 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
€765,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 168 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Bonanova, Sant Gervasi. Located on the…
€1,05M
Office 2 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
€215,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 275 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Sant Gervasi. Total area 275 sq. Fasad…
€480,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 514 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Total area 514 sq.m. on two floo…
€1,000,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 70 m²
Commercial premises in the Eschample area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Total area 70 m2.…
€333,550
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 35 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Great loca…
€278,450
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 58 m²
Commercial premises in the Raval district of Barcelona. Facade 8 meters. Total area 58 m.kv…
€250,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 178 m²
Commercial premises in Blanes on the coast of Costa Brava. Total area 1102 m.kv. on 2 floor…
€1,70M
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
Commercial premises in the Ginardo district of Bar elephant. Located on the square on…
€850,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 326 m²
Object by reduced I value the old price 1,250,00 0 Euro. Commercial premises in the E…
€950,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 186 m²
Commercial premises in Sant Jervasi district of Barse glonass. Total area 186 mqv. Cur…
€600,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Bars elon. a couple of blocks from me…
€460,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 105 m²
Commercial premises in the Sants Montjuik district of Barcelona. Located on the central high…
€1,60M
Office with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 655 m²
Commercial premises for repair in Les Corts district of Barcelona. The total area is 655 mq.…
€580,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 475 m²
Commercial premises for repair in Eshample Escerra district of Bars Total area 47 5 m…
€450,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 228 m²
Commercial space on the central highway in the Gracia district of Barcelona. The total area …
€800,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 27 m²
Commercial premises in the Eshample Escerra district of Barse line. Located on the cor…
€212,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 219 m²
Commercial space with ideal location in the Eshample district of Barcelona. A few blocks fro…
€820,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 297 m²
Commercial space on the ground floor in the Ginardo district of Barselo n. angular room …
€1,15M
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 189 m²
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona Opposite the pedestrian crossing …
€349,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 290 m²
Commercial space in Dret Eshample one block from Diagonal Avenue and a 2 minute walk from Ve…
€600,000
Office with air conditioning in Barcelona, Spain
Office with air conditioning
Barcelona, Spain
Area 254 m²
The commercial room in the Les Korts district on Diagonal Avenue and an entrance from Fra Lu…
€690,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 500 m²
The commercial room on the first floor near Eshample the cities of Barcelona. Total area is …
€1,30M
Office with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 740 m²
The commercial room in the district of Ospitalet de Yobregat of the city of Barcelona. It is…
€900,000
Office in Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
Area 400 m²
The commercial room around Sant' Antoni of the city of Barcelona. One of the main highways o…
€1,40M
