Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Catalonia
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Catalonia, Spain

сommercial property
265
hotels
75
offices
40
investment properties
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Restaurant with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 466 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
€12,00M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
€675,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
€1,25M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Angular room opposite the pede…
€950,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 120 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
€320,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 300 m²
Commercial space in the heart of Barcelona. Total area 300 m2. one floor. Facade 20 meters.…
€1,40M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…
€770,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 60 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona's elite area - Sant Gervasi. High cross-country street. To…
€210,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 395 m²
Commercial premises in the Eschample Escerra area, in close proximity to Hospital Cl i…
€1,35M
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 100 m²
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
€175,000
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 194 m²
Commercial premises in the first line of the sea in the Barcelona area of the city o…
€7,00M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 174 m²
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
€1,20M
Restaurant with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 800 m²
Commercial premises on the central highway in the area of Ashamplé (Sant Antoni) of B…
€1,78M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 484 m²
The commercial premises in Barcelona's elite district of Sant Gervasi are Turo Park. The tot…
€1,19M
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 120 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona - Pob Lenow. Angular space at a busy crossroads est.…
€345,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
€735,000
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 537 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in Gracia district of Bars Room ug Total area 53 7 m.q. Terrac…
€425,000
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 300 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in Gothic Quarter in Barca lone. Most tourist place go Total ar…
€450,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 160 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
€500,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 250 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
€500,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
For sale commercial premises in the Eshample area, Sant Antoni zone on the city's centr…
€825,000
Restaurant with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 359 m²
Commercial space on the central highway in the Forest Roots district of Barsel Located…
€1,11M
Restaurant with air conditioning in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with air conditioning
Barcelona, Spain
Area 350 m²
Ресторан в районе Вилла Олимпика с террасой. Общая площадь 350 м.кв. Высота потолков 4 метра…
€795,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 135 m²
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
€1,26M
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 264 m²
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Raval. At the moment leased under restauran…
€355,000
Restaurant with air conditioning in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with air conditioning
Barcelona, Spain
Area 600 m²
Restaurant with centenary history in Gothic quarter of the city of Barcelona. High ceilings …
€4,50M
Restaurant with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 140 m²
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sant' Marty. At the moment leased under res…
€415,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 94 m²
The commercial room near the city of Barcelona - Sants Monzhwick. At the moment leased under…
€435,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 63 m²
The commercial room in the downtown Barcelona and the district Raval and one of the busiest …
€525,000
Restaurant in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
Area 111 m²
The commercial room near Eshample the cities of Barcelona. It is locateded on the first floo…
€462,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir