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Apartments with garage for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

;
la Plana Alta
27
la Plana Baixa
11
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/11
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$248,074
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3 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
$263,770
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1 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
$211,011
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
$261,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/11
We present apartments on the first line of the sea with frontal sea views in a very beautifu…
$361,434
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Property types in Castello Castellon

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Castello Castellon, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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