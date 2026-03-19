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Penthouses for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

la Plana Alta
3
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$715,013
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$971,953
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Properties features in Castello Castellon, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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