  Realting.com
  Spain
  Castello Castellon
  Residential
  Apartment
  Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
$195,814
3 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
$244,774
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/10
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$230,208
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/10
$242,579
