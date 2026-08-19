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Apartments for sale in la Plana Baixa, Spain

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16 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$454,411
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$420,812
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$310,594
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4 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$323,877
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$409,235
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$275,955
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1 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$206,678
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$386,600
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$302,511
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$287,501
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$254,312
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$277,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$310,594
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$465,313
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$402,279
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Apartment placed in MONCOFA, along with Xilches (Castellón), 40 km from Valencia and 35 km o…
$190,884
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