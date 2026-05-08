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Terraced Townhouses in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
33
Adeje
20
Arona
8
Los Cristianos
6
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$351,282
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful townhouse for sale situated on the front line near th…
$597,822
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Unique Townhouse in Los Menores, Adeje We present this special property in Los Menores, Ad…
$416,131
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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