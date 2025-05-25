Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses in Los Cristianos, Spain

6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$619,654
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale townhouse in the residential complex “Portonovo” in the city of Los Cristianos in t…
$763,867
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$453,655
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$511,641
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
We have for sale this wonderful townhouse in the Los Halcones complex. It offers two bedroom…
$208,965
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, the first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the first floor the…
$297,889
