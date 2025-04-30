Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garage for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Santa Cruz de Tenerife
27
Adeje
15
Arona
8
Los Cristianos
6
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, the first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the first floor the…
$287,135
