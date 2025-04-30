Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garden for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the area of El Galeon, in the complex La Capitana. Villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, 3…
$630,163
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje. The house consists…
$272,888
Leave a request
