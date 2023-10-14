Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
New project SAN BLAS ocean view on the first line of the Atlantic Ocean close to Golf del Su…
€911,100
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

