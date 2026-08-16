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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
25
Adeje
10
Arona
10
Los Cristianos
6
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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Duplex apartment (2 levels) in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), …
$449,061
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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