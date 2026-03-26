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Pool Apartments for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
63
La Linea de la Concepcion
34
Tarifa
27
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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
Exquisite middle floor apartment in a prestigious golf resort with terrace, community pool a…
$515,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734,338
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Property types in Campo de Gibraltar

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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