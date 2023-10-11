Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€460,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€445,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€370,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€360,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€495,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€619,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€409,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€399,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€364,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 269 m²
Apartment with sea views in Sotogrande, Cádiz Ground floor with private pool, private garage…
€1,83M

