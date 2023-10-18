Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Campo de Gibraltar
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
20
Tarifa
6
35 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€460,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€445,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€370,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€360,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€3,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,40M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,26M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,87M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,21M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Puente Mayorga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
PRICES FROM 296.000 € TO 298.000 € New project of luxury apartments and penthouses with pan…
€631,000
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 269 m²
Apartment with sea views in Sotogrande, Cádiz Ground floor with private pool, private garage…
€1,83M
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€150,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€160,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances in Tarifa, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€295,000
3 room apartment with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
€135,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€430,000
2 room apartment in Facinas, Spain
2 room apartment
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€165,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with Light
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€275,000
1 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V. in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
1 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V.
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€199,000
2 room apartment with water system, with Light in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
2 room apartment with water system, with Light
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
€206,000
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V. in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V.
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€310,000

