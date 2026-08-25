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Apartments for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

;
San Roque
54
Tarifa
26
La Linea de la Concepcion
7
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87 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Description of the site: In the prestigious area of La Linea de la Concepcion is an exclusiv…
$353 936
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1 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$983 276
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$637 814
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A key-ready exclusive residential project with new apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 be…
$768 140
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2 bedroom apartment in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Description of the site: On the beach in the prestigious area of La Linea de la Concepción, …
$450 983
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$550 690
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$507 633
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734 338
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
Exquisite middle floor apartment in a prestigious golf resort with terrace, community pool a…
$515 043
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant top floor duplex house large roof top with terrace, community pool, community garden…
$447 610
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545 549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$1,12M
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4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$871 323
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$455 305
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$780 794
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$501 479
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$819 724
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$599 078
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$700 418
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2 bedroom apartment in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of the site: In the prestigious area of La Linea de la Concepcion is an exclusiv…
$570 865
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$396 069
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and penthouses in the heart of Sotog…
$1,39M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$987 799
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Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
New construction studio for sale. The house is very bright and is located on the 3rd floor o…
$162 713
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3 bedroom apartment in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this exclusive residential project offering new apartments and penthouses with 2 …
$516 553
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428 476
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA New Build residential complex is perfectly integ…
$690 672
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4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA, CADIZ New Build residential complex of apartmen…
$615 220
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Property types in Campo de Gibraltar

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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