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Penthouses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
9
Tarifa
6
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16 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$1,09M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734 338
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant top floor duplex house large roof top with terrace, community pool, community garden…
$447 610
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545 549
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$780 794
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$819 724
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$700 418
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$987 799
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428 476
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Duplex attic in 2018 building with pool on the community roof. It is a third exterior plant…
$650 850
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390 510
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The last attic for sale in a new promotion of the new Ocean View work, enjoys the best rates…
$466 443
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious, two-bedroom penthouse in La Alcaidesa offers open, panoramic sea views from i…
$487 533
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390 510
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Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488 138
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) PENTHOUSE IN LA ALCAIDESA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS, JUST 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH Except…
$342 434
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Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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