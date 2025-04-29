Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A spacious apartment with bedrooms 2 and bathrooms 2 in the newly built Ocean View building.…
$320,001
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Facinas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
110m2 renovated house with the patio included habitable around 60m2. It consists of 1 bedroo…
$173,560
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Duplex attic in 2018 building with pool on the community roof. It is a third exterior plant…
$650,850
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390,510
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
The new construction studio for sale. Dom is very bright and is located on the 2nd floor of …
$173,560
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The last attic for sale in a new promotion of the new Ocean View work, enjoys the best rates…
$466,443
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428,476
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Very bright apartment by the beach. It consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living ro…
$298,306
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the central part. This is the second external floor with an approximate area o…
$195,255
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Leave a request
Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
Leave a request

