Seaview Villas for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Beach Villas in Barcelona, Spain

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Castelldefels
12
Sitges
7
Badalona
4
Sant Cugat del Valles
4
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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,67M
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Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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