Villas with garden for sale in Barcelona, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Modern villa with pool is located in a calm and secluded place, has 5 bedrooms, its own pool…
$1,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
The exclusive villa is located in Cijes, in the prestigious Quint Mar area. The house has it…
$1,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The magnificent villa made in a modern design is located in Sant Vicent del Montalt on a pri…
$1,95M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Gelida, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Gelida, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
$6,30M
