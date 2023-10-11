Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Barcelona

Pool Residential properties for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
14
Maresme
13
Martorell
10
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
Barcelones
3
13 properties total found
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€630,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 650 m²
 
€3,30M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
 
€2,70M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Beautiful house with beautiful sea views and park located in the prestigious area of Barcel…
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…
€3,90M

Property types in Barcelona

apartments
houses

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir