Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

;
Marbella
26
Malaga
3
Estepona
26
San Pedro Alcantara
8
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18 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$769,821
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Flawless beach duplex penthouse with sea view located in a golf resort with indoor&outdoor p…
$804,323
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing 2- 3 Bedroom Apartments in Walking Distance of the Sea in Málaga The new project is …
$1,00M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Smart Flats with Energy-Efficient Appliances in Benalmádena Costa del Sol Sea view flats are…
$1,57M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,78M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754,052
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,87M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$771,110
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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