Duplexes with garden for sale in Andalusia, Spain

3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Two -level for sale with a private garden in a very good area of ​​Casares Costa, in urbaniz…
$189,831
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Two -level for sale on the second floor with a sea view in private urbanization, with a terr…
$195,255
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Fantastic two -level in one of the best districts of Estepona because of the proximity of th…
$287,459
