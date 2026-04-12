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New Cottage villages in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Leningrad Oblast
394
Vsevolozhsky District
177
Käkisalmi District
108
Vyborgsky District
74
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,377
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$249,100
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$36,771
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,120
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,545
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,672
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
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Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$41,601
Nature as an environment. Comfort is normal. On sale land in the finished cottage village "Levada". This is a format of country life, where the natural environment is combined with a well-thought-out infrastructure. There’s no service company and no mandatory monthly fees – you manage your s…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,174
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,961
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,045
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$169,575
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,922
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,404
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$82,767
If you are looking for not just a plot, but a space for living outside the city - you have found it! Cottage village Prilesny Style is a place where silence, aesthetics and thoughtful environment form their own rhythm of life. Here you choose comfort without compromise and environment that r…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,528
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,148
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
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Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,275
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$37,295
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$155,112
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
Developer
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$37,357
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,554
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$105,951
If you are looking for not just a plot, but a space for living outside the city - you have found it! Cottage village Prilesny Style is a place where silence, aesthetics and thoughtful environment form their own rhythm of life. Here you choose comfort without compromise and environment that r…
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$36,431
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,566
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
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Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,819
If you are looking for not just a plot, but a space for living outside the city - you have found it! Cottage village Prilesny Style is a place where silence, aesthetics and thoughtful environment form their own rhythm of life. Here you choose comfort without compromise and environment that r…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,010
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,094
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,122
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,338
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
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Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$285,782
Are you looking for a spacious plot of land, where nothing distracts from the important - only nature, silence and harmony? We found him! On sale specific areas in the chamber part of the cottage village "Negorod Zanevsky"! Call me! Such offers in the city appear rarely and land quickly find…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$60,030
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$64,622
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$110,636
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$42,000
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,627
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,891
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
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Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
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Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$35,462
Nature as an environment. Comfort is normal. On sale land in the finished cottage village "Levada". This is a format of country life, where the natural environment is combined with a well-thought-out infrastructure. There’s no service company and no mandatory monthly fees – you manage your s…
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Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,118
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$141,722
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$141,351
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$38,252
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$121,819
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$68,132
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,121
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$44,794
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,174
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,006
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$114,010
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$121,445
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$152,379
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,944
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,313
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$137,842
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$38,222
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$49,727
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$40,561
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$41,525
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,776
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$136,260
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$50,849
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$86,190
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,835
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$75,281
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$67,238
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,309
If your goal is to buy a plot near a lake in the Leningrad region, pay attention to this offer. The plots are located in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksy-Virta river, near the forest, which provides privacy, comfort and sustainable value of the location. A place for those who cho…
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$40,515
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,636
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$63,280
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
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Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
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Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,835
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$150,633
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$40,515
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,840
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$118,228
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
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Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$69,173
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$123,092
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$105,998
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
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Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$39,070
Nature as an environment. Comfort is normal. On sale land in the finished cottage village "Levada". This is a format of country life, where the natural environment is combined with a well-thought-out infrastructure. There’s no service company and no mandatory monthly fees – you manage your s…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$37,419
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$169,266
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
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Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,916
Are you looking for a plot of land where nothing distracts from the important things - only nature, silence and harmony? We found him! Ready cottage village "Tisha da Glad" surrounded by forest and between 2 lakes, about an hour away from the Ring Road, add this offer to the Favorite so as n…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,099
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
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Cottage village Levada
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$45,911
Nature as an environment. Comfort is normal. On sale land in the finished cottage village "Levada". This is a format of country life, where the natural environment is combined with a well-thought-out infrastructure. There’s no service company and no mandatory monthly fees – you manage your s…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
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Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$36,894
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,983
The lake is like a private space, and it is a FACT. On sale is a ready-made cottage village "Otradnaya Bay 2", located on the 1st line of the lake of the same name. The spacious lot near the water, the formed living environment and the natural environment create a rare format of life - priva…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
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Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,835
You can buy a land plot, or you can choose a thoughtful environment - where not only nature is valued, but also a high level of infrastructure! Cottage village Levada-2, Vsevolozhsky district, Matoxa village, 30 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozersk highway. For buyers from the regions…
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ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$53,203
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,652
A cottage village better seen than described, and that's FACT. Lintulovo is an exceptional place surrounded by the expressive northern nature of the Karelian Isthmus. Enjoy the tranquility of the forest, walks to the picturesque lake and the proximity of Zelenogorsk with its infrastructure. …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Show all Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$62,594
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
The Cottage Village Where The Forest Begins Right At Your Door and It Changes Everything! The air is cleaner, summers cooler and childhood brighter. This location is for those who want to be closer to nature without giving up safety and business class. 20 minutes from the ring road on Novopr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
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