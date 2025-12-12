  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Moscow
1
Northwestern Federal District
454
Leningrad Oblast
454
Vsevolozhsky District
209
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village
Cottage village
Cottage village
Cottage village
Cottage village
Show all Cottage village
Cottage village
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$305,274
Household 95. Cadastral number: 47:07:0154001:925
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$34,070
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$25,683
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$36,657
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$25,757
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$69,425
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$24,128
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$39,967
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,875
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$30,002
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$28,647
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$146,396
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$239,319
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$37,536
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$91,797
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$34,551
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$24,748
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$71,556
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$31,674
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$364,347
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$26,824
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go