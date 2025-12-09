  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vyborgsky District
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Vyborgsky District, Russia

Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie
73
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie
10
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$142,749
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$96,355
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$127,947
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$70,317
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$67,725
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$78,667
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$95,399
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$150,756
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$118,597
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$138,840
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$101,484
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$161,314
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$140,545
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Show all Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,400
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$51,436
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$146,404
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,147
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$151,023
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$93,859
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$104,481
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,932
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$196,750
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$127,489
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$106,817
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$112,450
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$123,196
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$114,836
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$104,378
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$97,822
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$91,489
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$80,523
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Show all Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,313
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$106,766
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Show all Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$78,326
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$65,090
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$129,856
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$71,643
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$141,162
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$12,142
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$90,220
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$109,195
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,702
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$102,832
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$97,832
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,954
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$83,322
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$151,724
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$118,810
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,447
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$109,190
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,841
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$123,540
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$129,345
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,580
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$116,213
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,382
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$124,850
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$85,917
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$156,236
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$216,243
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,592
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$84,766
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$130,760
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$88,528
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$123,984
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$98,694
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$122,007
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$65,824
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$75,826
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$112,109
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,898
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,502
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$121,785
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$142,375
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$113,533
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$115,383
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$104,791
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$105,318
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$137,638
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Show all Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,605
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,323
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$127,306
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Show all Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$32,758
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go