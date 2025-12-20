  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vsevolozhsky District
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,908
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$56,850
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$179,990
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,063
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,894
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,403
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$23,997
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
