Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Time for the right decisions! Buy a plot in FACT with a profit of up to 20%! Picturesque areas in installments from the owner. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me!
Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the architecture of Denmark. Thus, the project is a holistic and harmonious environment – a combination of minimalism, functionality and European elegance.
→ Improved areas from 10 acres with entrance to each of them 15 kW, main gas pipeline (underground communications) → Entrance group with checkpoint, closed and guarded perimeter → A street and road network for comfortable movement is also thought out: asphalt roads with underground drainage, with sidewalks and a bicycle path, night lighting is implemented → The forest park adjacent to the massif will be a place for relaxing walks. → There is an opportunity to buy a ready-made house
Location
20 minutes to the Ring Road and MEGA Parnassus on Novopriozerskoe highway, less than an hour to the northern districts of the city. Nearby the resort of Okhta Park, the North Slope complex, Zubrovnik Ecopark, UTC Kavgolovo. In Toksovo - shops, restaurants, sports and children's clubs, schools and kindergartens.
Purchase conditions 100% payment and mortgage from 6% → Installment without interest from the owner → A profitable trade-in deal with a quick buyout of your property
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Call me, maybe online. Section 62. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0154001:1342
Location on the map
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
A plot in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm. In addit…
