  2. Russia
  3. Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij

Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij

Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$243,172
;
6
ID: 22881
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4486
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  • Town
    Imeni Sverdlova

About the complex

Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg.
Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge.
"Negorod Zanevsky" is built in the format of complex development with a single design code. The project was created in collaboration with the construction company Fin Stroy Panel with homeowners using Finnish prefabricated monolithic technology.

All communication networks (electricity, central water supply and gas pipeline) are laid underground.
The territory of Negorod Zanevsky is fenced and protected, the administration building and sales department have been built, as well as an entrance group and a large leisure area with children's and sports grounds.
The project will include additional public spaces for residents.

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Possible on-line presentation of site number 67. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0605002:432

Imeni Sverdlova, Russia

