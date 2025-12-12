  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Moscow
1
Northwestern Federal District
454
Leningrad Oblast
454
Vsevolozhsky District
209
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$44,108
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go