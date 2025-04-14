  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Krokusy

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$59,713
20/05/2025
$59,713
20/03/2025
$58,359
03/12/2024
$72,948
19/09/2024
$64,194
;
31
ID: 22046
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3844
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie

About the complex

Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa
15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin
____________

Location:
Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD
→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway
Social.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes to Razmetelevo, where kindergartens, schools, chain stores, post offices and banks, as well as medical points are located. 15 minutes to the shopping center "MEGA Dybenko" - here you can buy products in "Auchan" or building materials in OBI or Petrovich.


NATURE:
→ You can arrange daily walks in the forest - on the border of the village is Nevsky Forest Park.
→ Within walking distance of Lake Korkinskoye


Communications and infrastructure of the village:
→ Electricity - 15 kW
→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system
→ Street lighting
→ Sustainable recreation area
→ Playground
Checkpoint and perimeter fence of the village
→ Guest parking

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; first installment from 10%; period up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site


Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!
5 Building Areas in LO
→ Areas surrounded by forests and lakes
→ Purchase directly from the owner of the site


Possible online presentation
Section 9. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047003:2199

Location on the map

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

