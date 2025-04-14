Cottage village Prilesnyj 20

  1. Realting.com
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$61,392
20/05/2025
$61,392
25/03/2025
$57,781
30/11/2024
$64,201
21/11/2024
$56,497
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22672
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5163
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  Country
    Russia
  State
    Northwestern Federal District
  Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  City
    Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie

About the complex

The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!
__________________.

Location:
Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region
16 km from the RAD
→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway
→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a shop where you can buy essential products. The rest of the social infrastructure is located in Razmetelevo, where there are kindergartens, schools, chain stores, post offices and banks, as well as medical points. 15 minutes to the shopping center "MEGA Dybenko" - here you can buy products in "Auchan" or building materials in OBI

NATURE:
→ Within walking distance is the Nevsky Forest Park, where you can arrange daily walks with your family in the fresh air or jogs in the morning.
Lake Manushkino

Communications and infrastructure of the village:
→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)
Central water and gas pipeline
→ Open drainage system with strengthening of slopes and device of pipe intersections for water drainage
→ Fire pond
→ Spacious recreational area with walking alley, children's and sports ground
→ Pet walking area
→ A neighborhood center has opened in the village!
2 checkpoints with round-the-clock security, video surveillance
→ Perimeter fence

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
5 development areas in St. Petersburg and LO

Call me! Possible online display
Section 271. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047005:8767

Location on the map

Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

