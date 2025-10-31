  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Vuoksaari

Cottage village Vuoksaari

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,413
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34031
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4989
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad region

If you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking, inspiration and solitude with nature are a great addition!


What makes Vooxaari special
→ The first line of the river Vuoksa-Virta - with direct access to the water
→ The natural surroundings - lakes, dense forest, fresh air - everything for which we love the Karelian Isthmus.
→ Plots from 6 to 18 acres - to build a country residence or a small house and break up the plantation is up to you.
→ Choose rest for the soul: sapsurfing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding
→ Within walking distance: supermarket, post office, OZON, trout farm
→ Transport accessibility - to St. Petersburg only 95 km along the picturesque Novopriozersk highway
Communications and infrastructure – asphalt roads, electricity 15 kW, landscaped recreation area and beach


Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for 9 months; possibility of construction immediately after conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
→ Additional benefits for buyers from regions

Wuoksaari is not just earth, it is the foundation of new life. It's easy to breathe here. I want to stay here. All that remains is to choose your own site – and we will show and tell everything. Contact us and we will organize a presentation at a convenient time for you. Section 54. Cadastral number 1: 47:03:0502002:527

Location on the map

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,268
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$99,313
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$146,531
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$31,225
You are viewing
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,413
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,443
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$118,138
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,569
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
MIPIF GLOBAL Forum in Moscow: Investments in Real Estate Abroad and in Russian Resorts
31.10.2025
MIPIF GLOBAL Forum in Moscow: Investments in Real Estate Abroad and in Russian Resorts
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
Show all publications