  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leningrad Oblast
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Vsevolozhsky District
207
Käkisalmi District
115
Vyborgsky District
83
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie
80
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,371
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,280
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,117
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,995
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$29,635
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$41,206
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,842
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$94,736
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$101,475
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,834
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$117,931
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,122
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$33,844
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,981
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,470
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$11,581
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,140
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$66,454
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$24,496
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,578
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$29,094
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$145,985
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,959
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$81,112
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$37,333
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$85,727
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,861
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,141
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,615
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,235
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$119,042
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$32,593
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,695
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,933
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,156
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$96,761
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$35,294
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$111,731
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,969
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,599
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,251
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$48,991
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,760
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$44,780
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$39,439
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$42,660
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$84,067
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$134,447
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$58,551
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$132,904
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$33,986
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$27,233
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,791
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$110,790
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$136,695
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$41,524
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,960
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$29,862
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$120,899
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,445
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,526
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,085
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,387
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$63,031
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,072
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$118,701
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,723
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,475
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Show all Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$56,036
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$190,524
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$88,803
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,292
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$101,985
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$28,292
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$123,898
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$36,175
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,160
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Show all Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,032
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$88,594
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$151,292
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,322
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,602
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Show all Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standardThe pr…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$209,400
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go