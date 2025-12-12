  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Moscow
1
Northwestern Federal District
454
Leningrad Oblast
454
Vsevolozhsky District
209
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,291
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$40,587
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$82,805
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,895
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,690
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$59,988
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$65,457
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,610
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,206
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$48,852
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,433
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$54,844
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,629
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$150,176
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,768
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,109
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,197
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,226
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,206
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$43,035
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$68,921
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$72,325
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$44,614
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,856
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,921
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,384
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,827
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,464
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,534
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,118
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$22,239
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,028
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,094
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,818
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,860
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,215
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,684
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,283
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,490
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$24,429
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$21,526
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,195
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,293
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$47,774
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,109
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,226
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,516
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$130,910
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,326
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$51,651
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$38,968
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,343
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go