  2. Russia
  3. Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,469
01/10/2025
$33,469
03/12/2024
$37,188
19/09/2024
$32,726
;
27
ID: 22045
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4252
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie

Location on the map

Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,996
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$81,056
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,196
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$18,457
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,497
You are viewing
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$33,469
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Show all Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,157
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad regionIf you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking…
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Show all Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,117
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,417
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
