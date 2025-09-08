  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Tis da Glad

Cottage village Tis da Glad

Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,963
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28112
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3391
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vyborgsky District
  • City
    Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Location on the map

Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,368
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$104,577
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$103,104
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,982
You are viewing
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,963
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Show all Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Cottage village Ucastki v Grecuhino
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$227,317
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Show all Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$101,297
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$32,675
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
Show all publications