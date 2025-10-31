  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$87,098
;
24
Leave a request
ID: 33217
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4207
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Negorod Toksovo is the place where you are the architect of your life, and this is FACT. Picturesque areas and finished houses 15 minutes from the Ring Road on Novopriozerskoe highway. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me!


AUTHOR'S BACK, which became a standard

The project was among the best according to the "Village of the Year" and "Architecton" awards, its layout could be seen in the halls of the Central Exhibition Hall "Manege". Clinker brick, Flemish masonry, cornice glazing and two-level stained glass windows create a recognizable architectural handwriting. These are not just houses - these are author's works, behind which is the recognition of the professional community and the taste of those who know how to choose.

The place where the look rests

Negorod Toksovo is designed according to the principles of organic architecture. Smooth street lines follow the relief, creating an expressive space - lively rather than sliced into a ruler. Facades form the front of the streets, and engineering networks are hidden underground, so that nothing disturbs the visual silence and integrity of the environment. So a place is born where the eye rests and everything seems natural. Here, each element is subordinated to one idea – architecture does not dominate nature, but becomes its continuation.

FOR CHILDREN, EXACTS. For you, a quiet rest.

Here, every walk turns into an adventure: forest trails, playspaces and places for discovery. For children - a natural environment of growth, for parents - confidence that time passes with benefit and joy.

Territory of Light Routes

20 minutes to the Ring Road and MEGA Parnassus on Novopriozerskoe highway, less than an hour to the northern districts of the city. Nearby the resort of Okhta Park, the North Slope complex, Zubrovnik Ecopark, UTC Kavgolovo. In Toksovo - shops, restaurants, sports and children's clubs, schools and kindergartens.


Buying is easier than it seems

100% payment and mortgage from 6%
→ Installment without interest from the owner
→ A profitable trade-in deal with a quick buyout of your property
→ Additional benefits for buyers from regions

Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.
→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

Call me, maybe online.
Section 90. Cadastral number 1: 47:07:0154001:0428

Location on the map

Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$116,670
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$72,542
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$141,718
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$23,349
You are viewing
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$87,098
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$84,913
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,331
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Show all Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$28,233
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is lo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
MIPIF GLOBAL Forum in Moscow: Investments in Real Estate Abroad and in Russian Resorts
31.10.2025
MIPIF GLOBAL Forum in Moscow: Investments in Real Estate Abroad and in Russian Resorts
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
Show all publications