Cottage village Negorod Toksovo

Buy a plot in FACT with additional benefit in installments without interest for the first year! Picturesque areas in installments from the owner. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers.



Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the architecture of Denmark. Thus, the project is a holistic and harmonious environment – a combination of minimalism, functionality and European elegance.



→ Improved areas from 10 acres with entrance to each of them

15 kW, main gas pipeline (underground communications)

→ Entrance group with checkpoint, closed and guarded perimeter

→ A street and road network for comfortable movement is also thought out: asphalt roads with underground drainage, with sidewalks and a bicycle path, night lighting is implemented

→ The forest park adjacent to the massif will be a place for relaxing walks.

→ There is an opportunity to buy a ready-made house



Location



20 minutes to the Ring Road and MEGA Parnassus on Novopriozerskoe highway, less than an hour to the northern districts of the city. Nearby the resort of Okhta Park, the North Slope complex, Zubrovnik Ecopark, UTC Kavgolovo. In Toksovo - shops, restaurants, sports and children's clubs, schools and kindergartens.





Purchase conditions

100% payment and mortgage from 6%

→ Installment without interest from the owner

→ A profitable trade-in deal with a quick buyout of your property



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site





Section 60. Cadastral number 1: 47:07:0154001:1284