Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE

The Intercolumnium studio project consists of 14 four-storey buildings built using brick and monolithic construction technology.

The facades of the houses are made in a single architectural style using natural materials and decorative panels, different in color and texture. The front groups and halls are decorated with designer finishes in natural shades using natural materials.

Wheelchair spaces are provided for residents in each front room, a bicycle storage space on the ground floor, and storerooms.

The project presents original functional layouts from 1-room to 3-room apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms with windows, dressing rooms.

There are duplex apartments with 5-meter windows and apartments with a second light, and on the 1st floor there are city villas with a separate entrance, patio and front garden.

44 apartments have special view.

They are available for rent with White box trim, ceiling heights of 3 meters and enlarged windows.

The landscaping of the project was developed by the landscape studio L.BURO.

There are 3 walking alleys, an amphitheater, an open-air coworking space, recreation areas, playgrounds, a hearth area, sculpture and herb gardens, a barbecue pavilion, and an aquatic art object on the territory closed from cars.

Streetball, workout area, exercise equipment, as well as a tennis court on the roof of the parking lot are designed for sports. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system in the courtyard of the complex, access is provided through the lobby.

The residential complex has its own kindergarten and primary school. For car owners, there is a separate heated multi-level parking with round-the-clock video surveillance with the possibility to install a personal charging station for electric vehicles.

The residential complex is located in an ecologically clean area in the city of Zelenogorsk. Nearby there are shops, pharmacies, gyms, cafes. Protected areas such as Lake Shchuchye, the Lammin-Suo Swamp, the Haapala natural landscape, the Lindulovskaya grove, and the Komarovsky Coast are within transport accessibility.

The Gulf of Finland can be reached by car in 10 minutes, 30 minutes on foot, 20 minutes to the ZSD, and 50 minutes to the Begovaya metro station.

Finish : Clean "White box" DDU, MPCP, KP •

It is possible to refuse finishing only in favor of Without finishing Floor: screed, bathroom — waterproofing Walls: simple plaster (except for the bathroom)

Ceiling: without finishing Electrics: sockets, switches Plumbing: radiators Other: counters, autonomous smoke detectors, metal entrance door.