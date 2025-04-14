  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenogorsk
  4. Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE

Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE

Zelenogorsk, Russia
from
$183,962
25/03/2025
$189,333
25/03/2025
$19,327
;
22
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25481
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Town
    Zelenogorsk

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

UNTIL THE END OF MARCH, THE PROMOTION OFFERS A DISCOUNT ON APARTMENTS FROM 5 TO 15% + A STORAGE ROOM AS A GIFT!

INVESTMENT PRICE INCREASE - 20% !!!

The Intercolumnium studio project consists of 14 four-storey buildings built using brick and monolithic construction technology.

The facades of the houses are made in a single architectural style using natural materials and decorative panels, different in color and texture. The front groups and halls are decorated with designer finishes in natural shades using natural materials.

Wheelchair spaces are provided for residents in each front room, a bicycle storage space on the ground floor, and storerooms.

The project presents original functional layouts from 1-room to 3-room apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms with windows, dressing rooms.

There are duplex apartments with 5-meter windows and apartments with a second light, and on the 1st floor there are city villas with a separate entrance, patio and front garden.

44 apartments have special view.

They are available for rent with White box trim, ceiling heights of 3 meters and enlarged windows.

The landscaping of the project was developed by the landscape studio L.BURO.

There are 3 walking alleys, an amphitheater, an open-air coworking space, recreation areas, playgrounds, a hearth area, sculpture and herb gardens, a barbecue pavilion, and an aquatic art object on the territory closed from cars.

Streetball, workout area, exercise equipment, as well as a tennis court on the roof of the parking lot are designed for sports. There is a 24-hour video surveillance system in the courtyard of the complex, access is provided through the lobby.

The residential complex has its own kindergarten and primary school. For car owners, there is a separate heated multi-level parking with round-the-clock video surveillance with the possibility to install a personal charging station for electric vehicles.

The residential complex is located in an ecologically clean area in the city of Zelenogorsk. Nearby there are shops, pharmacies, gyms, cafes. Protected areas such as Lake Shchuchye, the Lammin-Suo Swamp, the Haapala natural landscape, the Lindulovskaya grove, and the Komarovsky Coast are within transport accessibility.

The Gulf of Finland can be reached by car in 10 minutes, 30 minutes on foot, 20 minutes to the ZSD, and 50 minutes to the Begovaya metro station.

Finish : Clean "White box"  DDU, MPCP, KP •

It is possible to refuse finishing only in favor of Without finishing Floor: screed, bathroom — waterproofing Walls: simple plaster (except for the bathroom)

Ceiling: without finishing Electrics: sockets, switches Plumbing: radiators Other: counters, autonomous smoke detectors, metal entrance door.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 85.5
Price per m², USD 5,310
Apartment price, USD 465,082

Location on the map

Zelenogorsk, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$56,554
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE
Zelenogorsk, Russia
from
$183,962
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Area 20–110 m²
626 real estate objects 626
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 55–84 m²
3 real estate objects 3
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications