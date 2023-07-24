An apartment transformed into a small hotel or hostel is not uncommon in Saint Petersburg. But we found a really stylish option that can be bought for €596,000. According to the owner, now all the studios are rented.

In Saint Petersburg, a small hotel is on sale, located on the second floor in an ordinary residential building. In fact, it is a transformed apartment with a total area of 180 sq.m. According to the seller, he managed to place 10 separate rooms with their own small bathrooms: «Each studio is cozy and equipped with all the necessary furniture and appliances».

Each studio has been renovated in a pleasant color scheme. Everything is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. All the plans have been agreed, which is also important.

In the photos, rooms look really cozy and stylish. The interior is decorated with taste, according to modern trends with elements of loft and Scandinavian style.

The ad says all the rooms are rented now. A statement from which the announcement begins, indicated the payback period of this mini-hotel — less than 10 years.

— A finished mini-hotel, which is already very popular and brings a high and stable income. And its location in the very center of Saint Petersburg and proximity to all the important dominants of our city, provide interest and high occupancy, — the seller names all the advantages of this option. — A very unique offer for this segment.