  2. Russia
  3. Apart hotel Neskuchnyy sad

Apart hotel Neskuchnyy sad

town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$757,393
;
Highlight Vip unit
20
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors.

An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings.

All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The project offers a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style.

They are rented without finishing and with a ceiling height of 2.7 meters.

The rooms of the hotel complex offer a unique view of the mountain peaks and the Black Sea.

Landscaping has been carried out on the inner enclosed territory of the project.

The complex's infrastructure includes: a recreation area with a spacious outdoor swimming pool, a modern SPA complex with a wide range of beauty and wellness treatments, a spacious gym with equipment that meets high international standards, 24-hour reception and concierge services to solve any problem 24/7, boutiques of well-known brands and a restaurant.

A children's center with a variety of educational and entertainment programs is provided for children. The complex has an underground parking with professional parking attendants and video surveillance.

The project is located in the Adler district. The infrastructure is well developed, within walking distance: shops, cafes, ATMs, medical institutions, schools, kindergartens. 

In 15 minutes by public transport you can get to Sochi International Airport, 30 minutes to the central embankment, 45 minutes to Krasnaya Polyana resort.

Departure is possible for inspection and conclusion of the DDU in the office of the Partners in Sochi!

Location on the map

town district of Sochi, Russia

