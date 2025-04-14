Apart hotel Neskuchnyy sad

Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors.

An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings.

All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The project offers a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style.

They are rented without finishing and with a ceiling height of 2.7 meters.

The rooms of the hotel complex offer a unique view of the mountain peaks and the Black Sea.

Landscaping has been carried out on the inner enclosed territory of the project.

The complex's infrastructure includes: a recreation area with a spacious outdoor swimming pool, a modern SPA complex with a wide range of beauty and wellness treatments, a spacious gym with equipment that meets high international standards, 24-hour reception and concierge services to solve any problem 24/7, boutiques of well-known brands and a restaurant.

A children's center with a variety of educational and entertainment programs is provided for children. The complex has an underground parking with professional parking attendants and video surveillance.

The project is located in the Adler district. The infrastructure is well developed, within walking distance: shops, cafes, ATMs, medical institutions, schools, kindergartens.

In 15 minutes by public transport you can get to Sochi International Airport, 30 minutes to the central embankment, 45 minutes to Krasnaya Polyana resort.

Departure is possible for inspection and conclusion of the DDU in the office of the Partners in Sochi!