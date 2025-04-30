Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow Oblast
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Khimki
6
20 properties total found
Office 3 032 m² in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Office 3 032 m²
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 032 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: L6874 Finished building Area: 3032.4 m², layout - mixed Ceiling height: 3.0m About the …
$9,74M
Office 94 m² in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Office 94 m²
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Area 94 m²
Floor 8
ID: L6871 Unfinished office space Area: 628.1m² Floor: 8 Ceiling height: 4.1m About the bui…
$335,078
Office 19 300 m² in Chekhov, Russia
Office 19 300 m²
Chekhov, Russia
Area 19 300 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: L6656 Finished building Area: 19300.0m² Can be used for a bank, store, clinic, beauty sa…
$23,91M
Office 1 300 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L7069 Dear Tenant, we invite you to rent an office space of 1300 m2 on the 2nd floor in …
$21,674
Office 696 m² in Am, Russia
Office 696 m²
Am, Russia
Area 696 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7982 We rent out a free-use building for a medical clinic, office, sales salon, store. …
$10,182
Office 1 397 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 397 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 397 m²
Floor 9
ID: L7072 Dear tenant, we suggest that you take off the office spaces of 1397 m2 in the Himk…
$23,296
Office 640 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Office 640 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 640 m²
Floor 11
ID: L8433 Dear tenants! We offer an office block with an area in a class A business center.…
$16,226
Office 1 606 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 606 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 606 m²
Floor 15
ID: L8051 Office block for rent in Class A Orbion mixed-use complex An office is offered fo…
$36,870
Office 2 035 m² in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Office 2 035 m²
Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 2 035 m²
Floor 7
ID: L6636 Office space without finishing Area: 2000.0m² Floor: 7 About the building: Sherla…
$17,555
Office 91 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 91 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4496 For sale is a 92 sq.m. premise with a separate entrance in an apartment building i…
$313,358
Office 1 610 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 610 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 16
ID: L10031 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 1610.8 m² on the 16th floor in the…
$36,983
Office 1 610 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 610 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 14
ID: L8047 Office block for rent in the Orbion MFC, class A Office for rent, occupying the e…
$36,976
Office 1 606 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 606 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 606 m²
Floor 21
ID: L10030 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 1606.0 m² on the 21st floor in the…
$36,872
Office 1 602 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 602 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 602 m²
Floor 20
ID: L8052 Office block for rent in the Orbion MFC, class A Office for rent, occupying the e…
$36,785
Office 1 610 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 610 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 12
ID: L8050 Office block for rent in Class A Orbion mixed-use complex An office is offered fo…
$36,976
Office 696 m² in Am, Russia
Office 696 m²
Am, Russia
Area 696 m²
Floor 1
ID: L9873 We rent out a free-use building for a medical clinic, office, sales salon, store. …
$8,725
Office 1 071 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 071 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 071 m²
Floor 15
ID: L7077 Dear tenant, we suggest you rent an office space of 1071 m2 on the 15th floor for …
$17,859
Office 166 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 166 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 166 m²
Floor 6
ID: L2280 A block for finishing is for sale in the Aero City business center. The building c…
$319,068
Office 1 300 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L8062 It is offered to rent an office space with an area of ​​1300 m² on the 2nd floor i…
$21,674
Office 1 561 m² in Odintsovo, Russia
Office 1 561 m²
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 1 561 m²
Floor 13
ID: L8049 Office block for rent in Class A Orbion mixed-use complex An office is offered fo…
$50,346
