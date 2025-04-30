Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Krasnoye Selo, Russia

646 properties total found
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.0 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a comfo…
$44,602

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfo…
$49,607

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/13
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​36.0 square meters. m on the 11th floor of the…
$71,193

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​58.8 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$112,197

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.6 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a comfor…
$45,407

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 12/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​54.7 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
$104,157

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 60.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a c…
$118,344

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​64.3 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$115,358

3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 78.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfor…
$121,560

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​44.8 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$83,017

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​59.0 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the …
$97,033

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​39.9 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
$77,280

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/13
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​52.6 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the …
$96,827

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​45.1 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
$83,785

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/11
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 38.4 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a comfort…
$82,170

3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 78.7 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfor…
$151,267

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​57.5 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
$96,059

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/12
A studio apartment is sold, with an area of ​​24.3 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
$58,856

3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 11/13
A 3-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​77.4 square meters. m on the 11th floor of the…
$141,148

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​32.9 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
$66,269

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 7/13
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​48.6 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
$94,977

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 56.4 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$115,249

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​59.0 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$109,998

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​33.9 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$60,228

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 10/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​59.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$110,310

3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 10/13
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 77.4 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$140,748

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/13
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​48.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
$94,253

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​44.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of the…
$83,195

1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/12
A studio apartment is sold, with an area of ​​23.8 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
$54,461

2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 7/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​59.0 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
$109,444

