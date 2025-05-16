Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pionersky, Russia

2 room apartment in Pionerskij, Russia
2 room apartment
Pionerskij, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
EXCLUSIVE OFFERENCE on the Baltic Sea! The city of Pioneersky, famous for the location of th…
$74,999
2 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
2 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/5
"Kaza Almare" - Spacious two-bedroom apartment (66.4 m2) on the shore of the Baltic Sea in t…
$186,247
1 room apartment in Pionerskij, Russia
1 room apartment
Pionerskij, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/6
Welcome to the sea panorama of a magnificent apartment with an area of ​​76 square meters, l…
$181,747
