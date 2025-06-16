  1. Realting.com
  2. ОАЭ
  3. Жилой комплекс Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Жилой комплекс Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$231,835
BTC
2.7576301
ETH
144.5391836
USDT
229 211.5834277
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
15
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
ID: 32591
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 07.10.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    ОАЭ
  • Область / штат
    Дубай

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2028
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой

Элементы интерьера

Отопление:

  • Индивидуальное отопление

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Особенности ремонта:

  • Черновая отделка

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

О комплексе

Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Private Pools | Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan | High ROI Potential.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Samana Imperial Garden, the latest luxury development by Samana Developers in the vibrant and green community of Arjan, Dubai.
Designed for those who value style, privacy, and relaxation, this boutique residence combines modern elegance with resort-inspired living — all at an attractive entry price.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Arjan, Dubai.

  • Type: Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments – many with Private Pools.

  • Ownership: Freehold.

  • Completion: Q4 2028.

  • Floors: Ground + 6.

  • Total Units: 344.

Apartments & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

Studio with Private Pool ~ 35 m² from 198.000€

1-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 75 m² from 302.000€

2-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 111 m² from 465.000€

Payment Plan:

  • 20 % Down Payment

  • 1 % Monthly for 70 Months

  • 10 % at Handover

  • Handover: Q4 2028

Expected ROI: 8–10 % annually (long-term rental) / 12–15 % (short-term Airbnb).

Features & Amenities:

Samana Imperial Garden redefines urban resort living — offering high-end finishes and facilities rarely found in this price range:

Private Pools in most apartments.
Lush Landscaped Gardens & Green Courtyards.
Open-Air Cinema & Rooftop Lounge.
Indoor & Outdoor Gym, Sauna & Steam Rooms.
Children’s Play Area & Family Zone.

BBQ Deck & Community Lounge.
Modern Interiors with Smart-Home Features.
Covered Parking & 24/7 Security.
Fully-Fitted Kitchens and Balconies with City Views.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubai:

Strategically located in Al Barsha South, Samana Imperial Garden provides both convenience and calm:

  • 2 min to Dubai Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

  • 10 min to Dubai Hills Mall

  • 15 min to Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 25 min to DXB Airport

  • Surrounded by top schools, retail, clinics & leisure facilities

Investment Highlights:

  • Private Pools – a unique feature in affordable luxury segment.

  • Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan – ideal for investors & end users.

  • High ROI Potential – Arjan is one of Dubai’s fastest-growing rental markets.

  • Freehold Ownership for all nationalities.

  • Renowned Developer with strong delivery track record (Samana Manhattan, Skyros, Mykonos, Golf Views).

  • Strong Resale Potential – limited supply, high demand.

The Lifestyle:

Imagine waking up to sunshine and greenery, taking a dip in your private pool, and ending your day at a rooftop cinema under the stars.
At Samana Imperial Garden, luxury feels personal — effortless, elegant, and endlessly relaxing.

Местонахождение на карте

Дубай, ОАЭ
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$6,12 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом One residence OBG
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$364,748
Жилой комплекс Современная резиденция Loreto с садами и рестораном рядом с гольф-клубом, Damac Hills, Дубай, ОАЭ
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$848,253
Жилой комплекс Новая резиденция Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights с бассейном, садами и панорамным видом рядом со станцией метро, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Дубай
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$316,246
Жилой комплекс One Beverly
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$182,250
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$231,835
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку Показать контакты
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$980,737
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Продается роскошная квартира с двумя спальнями в центре города недалеко от Бурдж-Халифа. В стоимость проживания входит бесплатная парковка. Услуги: - Бассейн - Тренажерный зал - Бар Естественно, мы хотели бы отметить, что наша Компания НЕ требует от вас уплаты каких-либо комиссий и пр…
Агентство
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Оставить заявку
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Жилой комплекс MASA
Рас-эль-Хайма, ОАЭ
от
$235,949
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 12
Апартаменты на берегу моря для жизни и инвестиций! Из окон открывается шикарный панорамный вид на море! Рассрочка без процентов! Высокий доход от сдачи в аренду - 10%! Предоставим каталог инвестора! Доход от аренды в месяц - 1000$ Удобства: бассейны, включая отдельный бассейн для детей, …
Агентство
DDA Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Многоквартирный жилой дом Bluewaters Bay
Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$904,000
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Старт продаж второй Башни на Bluewaters от качественного и престижного застройщика Meraas ^ Данный проект находится в уникальном месторасположении, что позволяет жителям добраться до знаковых достопримечательностей Дубая по основным автомагистралям, дорожным сетям и пешеходным маршрутам. С…
Агентство
realtortopdubai
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в ОАЭ
Как продать квартиру в ОАЭ: пошаговый гайд для физлиц
16.06.2025
Как продать квартиру в ОАЭ: пошаговый гайд для физлиц
В Дубае запустили платформу Prypco Mint для токенизации недвижимости на блокчейне XRP
03.06.2025
В Дубае запустили платформу Prypco Mint для токенизации недвижимости на блокчейне XRP
Инвестиции в недвижимость ОАЭ: 5 перспективных новостроек по всей стране
13.05.2025
Инвестиции в недвижимость ОАЭ: 5 перспективных новостроек по всей стране
От аренды до продуктов. Сколько стоит жить в Дубае
02.05.2025
От аренды до продуктов. Сколько стоит жить в Дубае
Как вернуть Tax Free в ОАЭ — все нюансы и актуальные условия
18.03.2025
Как вернуть Tax Free в ОАЭ — все нюансы и актуальные условия
Шарджа обгоняет Дубай? Количество сделок с недвижимостью в этом Эмирате выросло на 102% за год
26.02.2025
Шарджа обгоняет Дубай? Количество сделок с недвижимостью в этом Эмирате выросло на 102% за год
Зачем Дубай строит специализированный криптонебоскреб?
30.01.2025
Зачем Дубай строит специализированный криптонебоскреб?
457 участков в Дубае переводят во фрихолд: условия и процесс
29.01.2025
457 участков в Дубае переводят во фрихолд: условия и процесс
Показать все публикации