  1. Realting.com
  2. Румыния
  3. Бухарест
  4. Коммерческая недвижимость 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Коммерческая недвижимость 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Бухарест, Румыния
от
$1,59 млн
от
$397/м²
;
2
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
ID: 28103
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 25.09.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Румыния
  • Город
    Бухарест
  • Метро
    Iancului (~ 700 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Бизнес-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Панельный
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    1

Элементы интерьера

Отопление:

  • Индивидуальное отопление

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Дополнительно

  • Управляющая компания

О комплексе

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Местонахождение на карте

Бухарест, Румыния
Образование
Здравоохранение

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Вы просматриваете
Коммерческая недвижимость 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Бухарест, Румыния
от
$1,59 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Похожие комплексы в Румынии не найдены. Воспользуйтесь расширенным поиском
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Румынии
Безвизовый въезд в США стал доступен для румын: как работает Visa Waiver Program
10.01.2025
Безвизовый въезд в США стал доступен для румын: как работает Visa Waiver Program
Как получить гражданство Румынии: полное руководство
23.07.2024
Как получить гражданство Румынии: полное руководство
«В свободное от материнства время делаю тату и бегаю полумарафоны». Личный опыт жизни в Румынии с тремя детьми
13.11.2023
«В свободное от материнства время делаю тату и бегаю полумарафоны». Личный опыт жизни в Румынии с тремя детьми
Нет налогов и других отчислений. Румыния завлекает цифровых кочевников
07.04.2023
Нет налогов и других отчислений. Румыния завлекает цифровых кочевников
Показать все публикации