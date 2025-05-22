  1. Realting.com
  2. Северный Кипр
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Жилой комплекс Solterra Villas

Жилой комплекс Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Северный Кипр
от
$647,475
НДС
BTC
7.7015829
ETH
403.6728871
USDT
640 148.2235811
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
24
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
ID: 32753
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 28.10.2025

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Северный Кипр
  • Район
    Кирения
  • Город
    Girne Belediyesi

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    2

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн

Дополнительно

  • Онлайн-показ
  • Предоставление ВНЖ
  • Удаленная сделка

О комплексе

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Местонахождение на карте

Girne Belediyesi, Северный Кипр

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Северный Кипр
от
$1,01 млн
Жилой квартал Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Северный Кипр
от
$1,39 млн
Жилой комплекс Albatros View
Girne Belediyesi, Северный Кипр
от
$531,890
Жилой комплекс Caesar Palm Jumeirah
Гастриа, Северный Кипр
от
$162,303
Жилой квартал Lilium Park
Агиос Сергиос, Северный Кипр
от
$177,315
Вы просматриваете
Жилой комплекс Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Северный Кипр
от
$647,475
НДС
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку Показать контакты
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Жилой комплекс Караоланолу
Тумву, Северный Кипр
от
$75,486
Небольшой уютный комплекс апартаментов расположен в пригороде Кирении – Караоланолу. Это двухэтажный проект, состоящий из 32 квартир с одной спальней и общим бассейном. Караоланолу – развитый район Кирении, здесь есть вся необходимая инфраструктура: аптеки, магазины, банки, отели с казино…
Агентство
Эра - Недвижимости плюс
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Жилой квартал INTENSE NICOSIA
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Северный Кипр
от
$163,383
Агентство
GP real estate
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Многоквартирный жилой дом Manhattan
Газивера, Северный Кипр
от
$139,160
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2028
Количество этажей 17
🏖 MANHATTAN — новый масштабный курортный комплекс на берегу моря в живописном заливе Морфу (район Газиверен, Северный Кипр). Расположен в экологически чистом и малонаселённом месте, всего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от центра уютного городка с магазинами, кафе и ресторанами. 📐 Общая площ…
Агентство
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Агентство
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Языки общения
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Написать в Telegram
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости на Северном Кипре
Налоги снижены, а получить ВНЖ стало проще: иностранцам стало выгоднее покупать недвижимость на Северном Кипре
22.05.2025
Налоги снижены, а получить ВНЖ стало проще: иностранцам стало выгоднее покупать недвижимость на Северном Кипре
Северный Кипр — золотая жила для инвесторов? Интервью с экспертом рынка
23.04.2025
Северный Кипр — золотая жила для инвесторов? Интервью с экспертом рынка
ТОП-5 квартир и вилл в Турции и на Северном Кипре для инвесторов и покупателей жилья
18.02.2025
ТОП-5 квартир и вилл в Турции и на Северном Кипре для инвесторов и покупателей жилья
ТОП-5 объектов недвижимости на Северном Кипре
20.12.2024
ТОП-5 объектов недвижимости на Северном Кипре
Как найти работу на Северном Кипре
12.06.2024
Как найти работу на Северном Кипре
Как купить недвижимость на Северном Кипре
27.02.2024
Как купить недвижимость на Северном Кипре
Жизнь и покупка недвижимости на Северном Кипре. Большое интервью с директором VELES Property & Enterprises
02.02.2024
Жизнь и покупка недвижимости на Северном Кипре. Большое интервью с директором VELES Property & Enterprises
Что будет дальше с рынком недвижимости Северного Кипра? Мнение эксперта
13.12.2023
Что будет дальше с рынком недвижимости Северного Кипра? Мнение эксперта
Показать все публикации