Жилой комплекс Solterra Villas

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity
✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.
📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.
💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included
🏠 Highlights:
• Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
• Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
• Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.
📆 Completion: February 2027
💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.
🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.