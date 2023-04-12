Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
6
Kuecuekcekmece
10
Avcilar
10
Eastern Anatolia Region
11
Basaksehir
10
Bahcelievler Mahallesi
10
Bursa
11
Kütahya
8
Show more
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 630,000
Spacious, sun-drenched 4+1 apartment, which is located in a luxury complex, in the quietest …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Degirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Degirmendere, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 380,000
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Turkey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Turkey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 258,500
Duplex 4 + 1 in Kargicak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4 + 1 in a mod…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 185,000
GATED COMMUNITY WITH PARKING LOT AND GARDEN. 250 M TO KADRIYE CENTER.  4 BEDROOM …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 245,000
For sale light, spacious two-level apartments ( duplex ) 3 + 1, with an area of 112 sq.m, wi…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 375,500
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and t…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 357,000
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Mersin, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 77,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 6
€ 600,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 9
€ 600,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 16
€ 175,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 14
€ 477,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 14
€ 480,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 420,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/19 Floor
€ 234,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/28 Floor
€ 275,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/14 Floor
€ 223,500
Multilevel apartmentsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
€ 265,657
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 256,751
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 14
€ 164,890
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/5 Floor
€ 190,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 10
€ 875,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 590,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 131,500
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 18/4 Floor
€ 449,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedroomsin Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 134,530
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/18 Floor
€ 449,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/16 Floor
€ 366,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroomin Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/26 Floor
€ 265,000

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir