Villas for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Toslak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Toslak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 432,000
Villa near the sea with the possibility of obtaining VNZH Villa layout and amenities « Zera …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 5 room villain Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 224,500
Villa on the first coastline with the possibility of obtaining VNZ Villa layout and amenitie…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 3 room villain Gazipasa, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 600,000
3 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM TRIPLEX 350 sqm VILLA 1.000 sqm LAND AREA BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3 Floor
€ 440,000
We present to your attention a three-story villa located in a residential complex in the Kon…
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,500,000
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

