Studios for Sale in Spain

in Alicante
245
in Altea
53
in Rojales
83
in Marbella
105
in San Miguel de Salinas
104
in el Baix Vinalopo
142
in Guardamar del Segura
222
in Xabia Javea
19
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath 22 m² 1 Floor
€ 69,900
Studio on the ground floor with an open view and a terrace of 8 m2, major repairs have just …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 26 m² 3 Floor
€ 57,900
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Torreblanca area, located on the 3rd floor. The total a…
1 room studio apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
42 m²
€ 59,900
Studio in Torrevieja, La Mata district, 42 m. Surface, 550 m. From the beach, bathroom, part…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 25 m² 1 Floor
€ 38,500
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 175,000
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 25 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,900
Studio for sale 300 meters from the beach! Great location. Great investment!
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 37 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 27 m² 1 Floor
€ 48,000
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in the San Luis district, located on the first floor. The to…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Ojen, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 79,000
Renovated studio located on the first floor in the Pueblo Andaluz urbanization. Located on t…
Studio apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
29 m² 5 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale studio in the Playa del Cura area. After repair. Air conditioning installed. The di…
1 room studio apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 22 m² 3 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in Curva del Palangre, located on the floor 3. The total are…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 35 m² 4 Floor
€ 63,000
Studio with 1 bathroom, kitchen, large terrace, furnished, close to the beach and all servic…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Alicante, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 110,000
Brand new studios near Alicante university. New build studios next to the University of Alic…
1 room studio apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 26 m²
€ 42,900
Refurbished studio with views to La Mata lake near the beach . Refurbished studio in La Mata…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 24 m²
€ 150,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 24 m²
€ 160,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 170,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 95,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath 27 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale, a newly refurbished cosy studio apartment in the Island Village Heights complex. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 145,000
We offer you this nice studio for sale in the Mareverde Resort in Adeje, close to the beach …
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
1 room studio apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 125,000
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 159,000
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
35 m²
€ 70,000
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…

