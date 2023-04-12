UAE
Studios for Sale in Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bath
22 m²
1 Floor
€ 69,900
Studio on the ground floor with an open view and a terrace of 8 m2, major repairs have just …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
26 m²
3 Floor
€ 57,900
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Torreblanca area, located on the 3rd floor. The total a…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
42 m²
€ 59,900
Studio in Torrevieja, La Mata district, 42 m. Surface, 550 m. From the beach, bathroom, part…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
25 m²
1 Floor
€ 38,500
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the San luis area, located on the 1st floor. The total area…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 175,000
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
25 m²
1 Floor
€ 49,900
Studio for sale 300 meters from the beach! Great location. Great investment!
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
37 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
27 m²
1 Floor
€ 48,000
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in the San Luis district, located on the first floor. The to…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 79,000
Renovated studio located on the first floor in the Pueblo Andaluz urbanization. Located on t…
Studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
29 m²
5 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale studio in the Playa del Cura area. After repair. Air conditioning installed. The di…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
22 m²
3 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in Curva del Palangre, located on the floor 3. The total are…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
35 m²
4 Floor
€ 63,000
Studio with 1 bathroom, kitchen, large terrace, furnished, close to the beach and all servic…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 110,000
Brand new studios near Alicante university. New build studios next to the University of Alic…
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
26 m²
€ 42,900
Refurbished studio with views to La Mata lake near the beach . Refurbished studio in La Mata…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
24 m²
€ 150,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
24 m²
€ 160,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 170,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath
36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
30 m²
€ 95,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath
27 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale, a newly refurbished cosy studio apartment in the Island Village Heights complex. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 145,000
We offer you this nice studio for sale in the Mareverde Resort in Adeje, close to the beach …
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
1 room studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 125,000
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
32 m²
€ 159,000
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
35 m²
€ 70,000
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
